ADVERTISEMENT

Maragadha Pooncholai inaugurated at Thally in Krishnagiri

Updated - August 14, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 07:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Maragadha Pooncholai set up by the Forest Department at Nellumar village in Thally, Krishnagiri, was inaugurated on August 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Maragadha Pooncholai set up by the Forest Department at Nellumar village in Thally was inaugurated by District Collector K.M. Sarayu on August 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Maragadha Pooncholai, an initiative to increase green cover by 2033 to combat climate change, was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in 2022-23. Implemented under the Tamil Nadu Green Mission, the initiative entails setting up green cover over 1 ha in villages fringing forests, at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

The green cover in Nellumar village boasts of 38 types of fruit-bearing trees and 630 tree saplings.

In Krishnagiri, Maragadha Pooncholai was implemented in seven villages, including Thally, Kummanur, Avalakkampatty, Thanampatty, Marampatty, Kammampalli, and Ennekolputhur, at a cumulative cost of ₹ 1.75 crores to combat climate change, educate the youth on biodiversity, and inculcate spirit of community, according to the Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US