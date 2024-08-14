GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maragadha Pooncholai inaugurated at Thally in Krishnagiri

Updated - August 14, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 07:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Maragadha Pooncholai set up by the Forest Department at Nellumar village in Thally, Krishnagiri, was inaugurated on August 14, 2024.

Maragadha Pooncholai set up by the Forest Department at Nellumar village in Thally, Krishnagiri, was inaugurated on August 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Maragadha Pooncholai set up by the Forest Department at Nellumar village in Thally was inaugurated by District Collector K.M. Sarayu on August 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

Maragadha Pooncholai, an initiative to increase green cover by 2033 to combat climate change, was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in 2022-23. Implemented under the Tamil Nadu Green Mission, the initiative entails setting up green cover over 1 ha in villages fringing forests, at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

The green cover in Nellumar village boasts of 38 types of fruit-bearing trees and 630 tree saplings.

In Krishnagiri, Maragadha Pooncholai was implemented in seven villages, including Thally, Kummanur, Avalakkampatty, Thanampatty, Marampatty, Kammampalli, and Ennekolputhur, at a cumulative cost of ₹ 1.75 crores to combat climate change, educate the youth on biodiversity, and inculcate spirit of community, according to the Collector.

