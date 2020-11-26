Maradonas from Tamil Nadu mourn the passing of legendary footballer

COIMBATORE

26 November 2020 23:34 IST

Martin Williams from Meena Estate in Coimbatore got married in 1993. When Mr. Williams and his wife were blessed with a son next year, he did not have a second thought for a name.

A hardcore fan of Diego Maradona, Mr. Williams named his son after the Argentine footballer as Maradona Williams.

“I became a fan of Maradona after watching him play the 1986 FIFA World Cup. He led the team to raise the World Cup, solely with his brilliant performance. I continued to watch his games since then,” recalled Mr. Williams who runs a travel agency.

Maradona Willams, who is in Coimbatore on a vacation from Poland, said that the demise of the footballer saddened him.

“He was a maestro of football who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His legacy will continue forever,” he said.

J. Maradona, a civil engineer from Chromepet, also has a similar story behind his name.

“My father G. Jaganathan is a big fan of Maradona. He cried when Argentina lost the World Cup final to West Germany in 1990. I was born in 1990 and my father named me after Maradona. I like the name and I am also a fan of him,” said J. Maradona.

According to him, his name always stood out from that of others as it is not a common name here.

“November 25 is an unforgettable day”, said J. Maradona, adding that his father was deeply saddened by the demise of the football icon.