Maperum Tamil Kanavu programme held in Salem

October 06, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - Salem

The Maperum Tamil Kanavu programme was held at a private college near Omalur here on Thursday.

More than 2,500 students from four private colleges participated in the programme. At the function, Additional Collector (development) Alarmelmangai said the programme was held under the topics of social justice, culture, and industry development. As far as social justice in Tamil Nadu was concerned, equal rights were given to women in property. At first, 33% reservation was provided to women in local body elections, and later it increased to 50%.

In India, the noon meal scheme was first launched in Tamil Nadu, and the education revolution started. Later, many States implemented the scheme. The morning breakfast scheme had now been launched in Tamil Nadu. The State had more entrepreneurs. In education, social justice, and industry development, Tamil Nadu was a forerunner in the country, she added.

On the topic Kanavu Meipada Vendum’, orator Parveen Sultana said humanity should grow with the development of humans, and that was Maperum Tamil Kanavu. “We do not know which word in a book will change our lives. Everyone should know about what is happening around them. Students should create a happy and healthy environment during their college lives.”