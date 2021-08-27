Maoist sympathiser arrested

SALEM

27 August 2021 00:12 IST

A maoist sympathiser was arrested by the Salem District Police on Thursday. The Theevatipatti police arrested Ilango alias Chandrashekar from Madurai on Thursday. According to the police, the accused along with a few other maoist sympathisers raised anti-government slogans during the funeral of maoist Manivasagam near Theevatipatti. Manivasagam was killed in a police encounter near Palakkad and his body was cremated in November 2019 in his native village here.

A case has been registered under various sections of Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act against the accused.

