Maoist Aravind cremated

Aravind, one of the four Maoists gunned down in an encounter in Kerala a month ago, was cremated in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that the body was received by the district police at the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border on Tuesday morning and taken to a crematorium on Nanjundapuram Road.

The cremation took place at 2 p.m. in the presence of city police.

Three men including Aravind and a woman were killed in October by the Thunderbolt force, Kerala police’s anti-naxal commando wing.

The encounter took place in Agali forests in Palakkad district. On November 14, Manivasakam, another Maoist who was killed in the encounter, was cremated in his home town near Omalur in Salem.

