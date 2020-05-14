Many workers wish to stay: Collector

Since 80% of the industries in rural areas in the district have started functioning, many migrant workers are willing to stay back and work, said Collector C. Kathiravan, after inspecting functioning of shops in the city on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, he said around 18,000 migrant workers had registered with the district administration a month ago to return to their native place. But now, with industries started to function, a survey carried out on Wednesday revealed that only 8,000 of them wanted to return.

Mr. Kathiravan said the administration was holding talks with the workers and if they were willing to return, arrangements would be made.