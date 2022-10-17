Seven injured as gas cylinder explodes in Salem

The incident took place when Manickam's wife, Rajeswari (59) lit the gas stove in the morning without realising the gas leakage. 

The Hindu Bureau Salem:
October 17, 2022 14:17 IST

Fire and rescue service personnel engaged in rescue works at a house where seven persons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at Ponnammapet in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Seven persons, including an infant, sustained burns after an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in the city on Monday.

The blast occurred at the rented house of Manickam (65), of Third Cross Street in Anna Nagar in Ponnammapet, a catering contractor. He was staying with his family on the first floor while the owner M. Jagadeesh (40) was staying on the ground flow.

According to the police, the incident took place when Manickam’s wife, Rajeswari (59) lit the gas stove in the morning without realising the gas leakage.

In the explosion, Rajeswari sustained 36% burns, Manickam sustained 27% burns, his grandson H. Avinash (8) sustained 36% burns, his daughters K. Priya (36), H. Banumathi (32) and grand daughter H. Deekshita (5) sustained less than 20% burns, and another granddaughter, K. Anithra, a one-month-old infant, sustained 2% burns. The injured were rushed to Salem Government Hospital, and their condition is said to be stable. Following the cylinder explosion, the walls of the house collapsed.

The Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved three LPG cylinders from the house. The Ammapet police registered a case.

On information, District Collector S. Karmegam visited the spot and inquired. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Karmegam said people should show caution while using LPG cylinders and should turn off the gas after use. The injured people will soon recover. The stability of the house will be known after an official inspection. Until then, we instructed people to not stay in the house, Mr. Karmegam added.

