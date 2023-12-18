December 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several people from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts were cheated of more than ₹1 crore by unknown persons who operated an investment scam by misusing the name of a US-based electric vehicle DC fast charging station network.

More than 10 persons visited the Coimbatore City Police Commissioner’s office with a petition on Sunday, demanding an investigation into the scam, in which fraudsters misused the name of fast charging network EVgo.

One of the victims from the Nilgiris, Balakrishnan, told journalists that he received a link of a mobile application from his friends some months ago. The app offered to provide daily returns for investments and he invested ₹650, for which he got ₹37 a day for 36 days.

The developers of the app announced that they would give ₹480 a day for 52 days for an investment of ₹6,000 and ₹5,200 a day for 20 days against an investment of ₹58,000.

As Mr. Balakrishnan started getting returns, he invested higher amounts and his relatives also invested with the app developer. He lost ₹5 lakh.

According to the petitioners, more than 7 lakh people downloaded the app till it was found inactive on December 8. When one of the investors contacted EVgo, the firm replied that it did not launch any such scheme.

