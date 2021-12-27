Manufacturers urged to focus on quality

COIMBATORE

27 December 2021 21:00 IST

Focus on quality by Indian manufacturers will enable the country to register higher exports, R. Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Emerald Industries, said.

Inaugurating the 35th national convention of the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) here on Monday, he said that India can become a super power by concentrating on quality of the products made and by improving the skills of its workforce.

The pandemic has led to higher demand from international buyers for jewellery made in India and those who want quality products are able to get it from India as the jewellery made here meets international standards. Quality tools such as 5 S and Kaizen help improve productivity and give a competitive advantage. Hence, industries need to have continuous focus on quality, he said.

Nithyanandan Devaraj, Executive Director, Amex Alloys and Secretary of the Coimbatore Management Association, said workmanship and quality will be the distinguishing factors in a multi-polar global economy.

Quality Circle Forum of India National President S.J. Kalokhe said the forum is spreading knowledge to strengthen the weakest links in the industry. The country has 6.34 crore MSMEs and these are the backbone of the Indian economy. The 'Mission one lakh MSMEs' of the forum is to introduce quality control tools to the MSMEs and enable these units to improve quality and delivery and get good prices. The members of the forum should take this programme to their supply chain units too. The members should also take advantage of the certification programmes conducted by it.

D.K. Srivastava, Executive Director of QCFI, gave an overall view of the three-day national convention and said the industry visits will get an insight into how quality control measures are implemented by the units even in rural areas here.

The participants presented the case studies for evaluation by a panel of judges.