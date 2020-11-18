Coimbatore

Manufacturers, traders of home appliances warned

Coimbatore Manufacturers and traders of household electrical and protective devices and oil pressure stoves should have Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) mark for their products. If products without ISI mark are seized, action will be taken against the manufacturers and traders, according to a press release from the district administration.

District Collector K. Rajamani has said in a press release that the District Industries Centre General Manager has been appointed as the implementing authority for Electrical Wires, Cables, Appliances, Protection Devices and Accessories (Quality Control) Order, 2003, and Oil Pressure Stove (Quality Control) Order, 1997. The General Manager will visit manufacturing units, businesses and warehouses and inspect if they have ISI mark. If products without the mark are seized, action will be taken against the manufacturers or traders, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2020 12:32:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/manufacturers-traders-of-home-appliances-warned/article33120554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY