Manufacturers, traders of home appliances warned

Manufacturers and traders of household electrical and protective devices and oil pressure stoves should have Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) mark for their products. If products without ISI mark are seized, action will be taken against the manufacturers and traders, according to a press release from the district administration.

District Collector K. Rajamani has said in a press release that the District Industries Centre General Manager has been appointed as the implementing authority for Electrical Wires, Cables, Appliances, Protection Devices and Accessories (Quality Control) Order, 2003, and Oil Pressure Stove (Quality Control) Order, 1997. The General Manager will visit manufacturing units, businesses and warehouses and inspect if they have ISI mark. If products without the mark are seized, action will be taken against the manufacturers or traders, he said.