Manufacturers in Coimbatore welcome mandatory hallmark for gold jewellery

Manufacturers of gold jewellery in Coimbatore are gearing up to have hallmark for all the products they make. Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association president B. Muthu Venkatraman said the Association would organise an education programme for its members and work with the Bureau of Indian Standards to create awarenness among the manufacturers.

They willl have to maintain standards from purchase of gold to finishing. They have a year’s time to learn and adopt the standards. The caratage of jewellery vary with the city. Some buyers in Karnataka prefer to purchase 18 carat jewellery from the wholesalers here and in Pune it is 23 carat. So there are no specific standards. Nearly 40 % of the jewellery made in the country do not have BIS mark. The manufacturers here cater to the needs of the buyers across the country. With mandatory hallmark from January 15 next year, the buyers can place orders only for 14, 18 or 22 carat jewellery. All the retailers and manufacturers will have to exhaust the stock they have by then.

“The announcement by the Government will improve the image of Indian jewellery. All the 2,000 manufacturers here will go in for BIS licence by then,” he said.

S.M. Kamalhasan, president of the Coimbatore Goldsmith Association, said there were about one lakh goldsmiths here, with 50,000 of them in the micro sector. Adopting the hall marking standards would not be difficult for them. “In fact, it will generate more employment. Now, not even 60 % of the jewellery that the goldsmiths make have the hallmark. The Government should implement the mandate strictly,” he said. The Government has been saying about mandatory hallmarking for the last six years. Making it mandatory from January next year is a welcome move as customers will get quality products. The goldsmiths are ready for it, he said.