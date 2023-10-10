October 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have formed five special teams to trace the identity of a man whose body was found in decomposing state on an agricultural field near Karamadai on October 8.

According to the police, the body of a man aged around 40 was found in two parts from head to hip and hip to feet in a farm field at Thekkampatti near Karamadai. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan and senior officials visited the place.

An official in the know of the investigation said special teams were working to trace the identity of the deceased and check whether two persons, who worked in the farm earlier, had involvement in the crime.

Besides the decomposing body parts, the police also found blood stains at the location that are suspected to be recent ones. The police have sent samples of the blood stains to a forensic laboratory for a detailed analysis.