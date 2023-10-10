HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man’s body found in two parts near Coimbatore

October 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have formed five special teams to trace the identity of a man whose body was found in decomposing state on an agricultural field near Karamadai on October 8.

According to the police, the body of a man aged around 40 was found in two parts from head to hip and hip to feet in a farm field at Thekkampatti near Karamadai. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan and senior officials visited the place.

An official in the know of the investigation said special teams were working to trace the identity of the deceased and check whether two persons, who worked in the farm earlier, had involvement in the crime.

Besides the decomposing body parts, the police also found blood stains at the location that are suspected to be recent ones. The police have sent samples of the blood stains to a forensic laboratory for a detailed analysis.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.