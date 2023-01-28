ADVERTISEMENT

Isha Yoga members harvest root vegetables cultivated in Coimbatore plains

January 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the organic farming programmes under ‘Mann Kappom Movement’, members of the Isha Foundation harvested the carrots and beetroots they cultivated at Semmedu village in Coimbatore on Saturday.

“We planted carrot and beetroot, which are only grown in hilly areas, as the primary crop in 30 cents of land each. After 120 days now, the carrots are bigger and longer than we expected,” said Swami Srimukha in a release.

“We used neem solution for pest management and good yield. We are now growing radish and coriander. This time there was no shortfall in the yield as we sprayed fermented ‘buttermilk solution’ to control fungal attacks during rainfall. Tomorrow’s harvest is expected to yield 1.5 tonnes,” he said. “We also have model farms in Coimbatore, Erode, Thiruvannamalai and Thanjavur where - over a total area of 60 acres - we are using various natural farming techniques as an experiment.”

Also, last year, we harvested two-quarter tons of organically-grown black Kavuni Arisi per acre — more than the yield obtained by chemical farming, he claimed.

“We have taught 15,000 farmers so far about organic farming techniques that we experimented with and succeeded,” he said.

