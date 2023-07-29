ADVERTISEMENT

Mankani festival suspended by Collector in the wake of the blast at fireworks godown

July 29, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.M.Sarayu announced the suspension of Mankani festival for the weekend in the wake of the blast in the fire cracker that claimed the lives of nine persons and injuring 11 others.  The announcement was made late Saturday afternoon by the Collector, just as Mankani festival was under way at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School grounds only a short distance from the blast site. The festival was poised to receive higher footfall owing to the weekend.  The district administration had diverted all its resources in the rescue at the site and the clearing of the debris site of the blast.

