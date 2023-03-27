ADVERTISEMENT

Manjappai vending machines inaugurated at Salem Collectorate

March 27, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Automatic cloth bag vending machines inaugurated at the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

District Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated a manjappai vending machine at the Collectorate here on Monday.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), with the contribution of private firms, three machines were inaugurated at the Collectorate at ₹1.60 lakh each. These machines will be shifted to three important locations in the district, including Yercaud.

Mr. Karmegam said that to encourage the use of manjappai, these machines were inaugurated. People could pay ₹10 in coins, notes, or two rupee coins into the machine to get the bag. They could get the bag through online transactions from mobile devices. Steps were being taken to curb the usage of banned plastic items in the district.

At Yercaud, where tourists came in large numbers, the plastic ban was being enforced strictly, and officials were monitoring this at the checkpoint at the foothills, Mr. Karmegam added.

