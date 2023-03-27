HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manjappai vending machines inaugurated at Salem Collectorate

March 27, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Automatic cloth bag vending machines inaugurated at the Salem Collectorate on Monday.

Automatic cloth bag vending machines inaugurated at the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

District Collector S. Karmegam inaugurated a manjappai vending machine at the Collectorate here on Monday.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), with the contribution of private firms, three machines were inaugurated at the Collectorate at ₹1.60 lakh each. These machines will be shifted to three important locations in the district, including Yercaud.

Mr. Karmegam said that to encourage the use of manjappai, these machines were inaugurated. People could pay ₹10 in coins, notes, or two rupee coins into the machine to get the bag. They could get the bag through online transactions from mobile devices. Steps were being taken to curb the usage of banned plastic items in the district.

At Yercaud, where tourists came in large numbers, the plastic ban was being enforced strictly, and officials were monitoring this at the checkpoint at the foothills, Mr. Karmegam added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.