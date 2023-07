July 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Congress cadre staged a candlelight vigil in Krishnagiri condemning the Manipur violence on Wednesday. The cadre convened near the new bus stand grounds past dusk with candles and condemned the violence unleashed in Manipur. The cadre condemned the BJP-led government at the Union and the State for the violence dubbing it a State sponsored violence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.