July 26, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Congress cadre staged a candlelight vigil in Krishnagiri condemning the Manipur violence on Wednesday. The cadre convened near the new bus stand grounds past dusk with candles and condemned the violence unleashed in Manipur. The cadre condemned the BJP-led government at the Union and the State for the violence dubbing it a State sponsored violence.