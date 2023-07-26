HamberMenu
Mangrove conservation day observed at forest institute in Coimbatore

July 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, organised an awareness event on Wednesday to mak International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

Institute director C. Kunhikannan inaugurated the event that was aimed at raising awareness about the significance of mangrove ecosystems and to promote solutions for their sustainable management and conservation. He highlighted that mangrove forests play a crucial role in nurturing estuaries and supporting nature-based economies.

R. Yasodha, Group Coordinator (Research), said mangroves play a crucial role in combating climate change as they have remarkable capacity to capture substantial amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and securely store them within their plant parts and soils.

Kannan C.S. Warrier, Senior Principal Scientist, said mangrove cover in India stood at 4,992 sq km, which is 0.15 % of the total geographical area of the country. Odisha and Maharashtra are the States that show significant gain in mangrove cover. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the mangrove cover is 45 and nine sq km respectively, he said.

A quiz was conducted as part of the event in which an awareness poster highlighting the significance of mangroves was also released.

