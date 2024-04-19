ADVERTISEMENT

Mango sellers a disappointed lot despite polling day hopes

April 19, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Avantika Krishna

After casting their votes in Dharmapuri, several voters made a pit-stop at mango stalls along the Salem-Bengaluru highway. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Despite hopes that polling day will inject vigour into a season marred by delayed harvests and poor yields, mango sellers in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts are a disappointed lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, voters, who come to Dharmapuri from Bengaluru, make a customary pit stop at mango stalls along the Salem-Bengaluru highway on their way back.

However, Madhura, one of the sellers, expressed disappointment over the sales trend this year compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, which witnessed a surge in mango purchases by visiting voters. “We expected a lot more people this time, but that has not materialised,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hari, another vendor, said he earned ₹20,000 on the day of polling during the Assembly elections in 2021. “But this year, I have barely made ₹10,000,” he said. At present, sellers are charging approximately ₹200 a kg of mangoes in both the districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This year, both districts boast 13 varieties of mangoes, predominantly sourced from Salem and Krishnagiri. These include Sindhura, Banganapalli, Malgova, Alphonso and Raspuri mangoes.

Despite their efforts to attract customers with a diverse varieties of mangoes, the response underscores the prevailing weather-related disruptions. “The monsoon was below par last year, and the excessive heat this summer is affecting mango production,” another seller said.

According to the Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri district administrations, both districts account for 60-70% of mango production in Tamil Nadu each year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Lok Sabha

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US