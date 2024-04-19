GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mango sellers a disappointed lot despite polling day hopes

April 19, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Avantika Krishna
After casting their votes in Dharmapuri, several voters made a pit-stop at mango stalls along the Salem-Bengaluru highway.

After casting their votes in Dharmapuri, several voters made a pit-stop at mango stalls along the Salem-Bengaluru highway.

Despite hopes that polling day will inject vigour into a season marred by delayed harvests and poor yields, mango sellers in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts are a disappointed lot.

Usually, voters, who come to Dharmapuri from Bengaluru, make a customary pit stop at mango stalls along the Salem-Bengaluru highway on their way back.

However, Madhura, one of the sellers, expressed disappointment over the sales trend this year compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, which witnessed a surge in mango purchases by visiting voters. “We expected a lot more people this time, but that has not materialised,” she said.

Hari, another vendor, said he earned ₹20,000 on the day of polling during the Assembly elections in 2021. “But this year, I have barely made ₹10,000,” he said. At present, sellers are charging approximately ₹200 a kg of mangoes in both the districts.

This year, both districts boast 13 varieties of mangoes, predominantly sourced from Salem and Krishnagiri. These include Sindhura, Banganapalli, Malgova, Alphonso and Raspuri mangoes.

Despite their efforts to attract customers with a diverse varieties of mangoes, the response underscores the prevailing weather-related disruptions. “The monsoon was below par last year, and the excessive heat this summer is affecting mango production,” another seller said.

According to the Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri district administrations, both districts account for 60-70% of mango production in Tamil Nadu each year.

