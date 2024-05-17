Mango growers in Krishnagiri demand early tripartite meeting

Mango growers have demanded timely conduct of tripartite meeting with the pulp industry mediated by the district administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, K.M. Soundarajan, of Maa Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Iyakkam has called upon the government to provide the form of support price akin to the one given to the growers of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Mr. Soundarajan, the support price of ₹5 per kg given by the government of the neighbouring State to the mango growers must be emulated by the government here to hep the farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mango production has taken a major hit this year, with farmers claiming a production loss of up to 80%. Against a widespread production loss hit by a harsh summer and lack of rains, the mangoes will be harvested starting from this month and conclude in July.

Mango farmers association has called for early talks to fix the procurement price by the pulp industry.

According to Mr. Soundarajan, a delayed tripartite meeting and belatedly determined price will not give remunerative prices for the farmers, pushing them to the mercy of the pulp industry by distress selling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.