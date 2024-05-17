GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mango growers in Krishnagiri demand early tripartite meeting

Published - May 17, 2024 06:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Mango growers have demanded timely conduct of tripartite meeting with the pulp industry mediated by the district administration.

In a statement, K.M. Soundarajan, of Maa Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Iyakkam has called upon the government to provide the form of support price akin to the one given to the growers of Andhra Pradesh.

According to Mr. Soundarajan, the support price of ₹5 per kg given by the government of the neighbouring State to the mango growers must be emulated by the government here to hep the farmers.

Mango production has taken a major hit this year, with farmers claiming a production loss of up to 80%. Against a widespread production loss hit by a harsh summer and lack of rains, the mangoes will be harvested starting from this month and conclude in July.

Mango farmers association has called for early talks to fix the procurement price by the pulp industry.

According to Mr. Soundarajan, a delayed tripartite meeting and belatedly determined price will not give remunerative prices for the farmers, pushing them to the mercy of the pulp industry by distress selling.

