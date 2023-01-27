Mango growers in Krishnagiri demand administration intervention to get remunerative prices for produce

January 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Mango growers have demanded the intervention of the administration in fetching remunerative prices for farmers this summer. The KRP Dam Watershed Farmers’ Collective put forth a series of demands at the farmers’ grievances meeting here under the aegis of Collector V. Jaychandra Bhanu Reddy at the Collectorate on Friday.

Mango growers under the farmers’ collective alleged hands-off approach by the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Commerce vis-à-vis mango produce in the district. Mango growers have alleged unremunerative prices for mangoes largely due to the cartelisation by the mango pulp industry.

According to the mango farmers, the producers were forced to agree to the low prices fixed by the pulp industry. Growers were pushed to accept the prices as they were left with no choice for marketing their produce. Against this backdrop, the growers alleged that the department failed to lend any tangible support to the farmers.

The meeting also saw farmers demanding training intervention for mango growers, given disease has hit the crop this season.

According to the farmers, mango production this year is expected to fall due to the disease. However, the mango research station at Payyur never provided any mass-scale training for farmers, it was alleged.

Training under Agricultural Technology Management Agency scheme was also delayed and often dated, according to the farmers. The delayed training provided no real knowledge value.