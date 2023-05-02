Mango farmers demand remunerative prices from pulp industry

May 02, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KRISHNAGIR

I Krishnagiri Mango Farmers’ Protection Association has called for immediate convening of a tripartite meeting with the pulp industry and fixing of price of ₹60 per kg this season.

In an urgently convened consultative meeting with mango farmers in Pochampalli on Tuesday, the Association has also demanded a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre for the production loss that is anticipated this year due to pest attack. According to farmers, the production loss would be over 70%.

Speaking to The Hindu K. M. Soundararajan, secretary of the association, said the situation was dire because of government inaction. In Puliampatty, a panchayat president is clearing off his 15 acre mango farm for the losses over the last four consecutive years. That is how bad the situation of mango farmers is in Krishnagiri, he says.

The pulp industry offered ₹17 per kg to ₹20 per kg last year, despite then Collector urging the industry to buy mangoes at ₹25 per kg, he says. But the same year, the industry’s own admission was that mangoes from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra were bought at ₹60 to ₹100 per kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, farmers are demanding ₹60 per kg and have called for early convening of tripartite meeting with the administration and the pulp industry.

According to him, the problems with quality of the produce have not been addressed by the Horticulture Department. There is no farm level training intervention for small farmers, who are often misled by the pesticide dealers.

Pest attacks are common in mango trees with the onset of flowering. However, the inability to stem the attack has led to a massive fall in production. This is because, the department does not provide training in advance to prepare the farmers.

The pest attack is also said to been caused by cultivation of off-season mangoes, by tweaking with the roots. According to Mr.Soundararajan, this is messing with nature and small farmers are pushed to doing this because of the low prices offered by the pulp industry during the season.

According to the farmers, there is also shortage of implements. “In an mango growing area with 5000 acres, there are only five tractors for pesticide spraying and a farmer will have to wait for four days for his turn. All of this adds up to the crisis,” he says.

Unlike the pulp industry that joins forces in determining the prices, farmers are unable to collectively bargain, given that small farmers fearing loss dump their unripe mangoes to the pulp factories at a low price.

This has also pushed many farmers to go off-season cultivation, tweaking with natural flowering and harvest because off-season mangoes fetch upto ₹.150 per kg. According to the Mango Farmers’ Protection Association, these are undesirable outcomes of the pulp industry resorting to cartelization by fixing lowest possible price for the produce.