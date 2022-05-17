Mango Buyer-Seller Meet held in Hosur

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy and Director of Horticulture S. Natarajan releasing a leaflet at the Mango Buyer-Seller Meet in Hosur on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Mangoes come under the food processing industry and there are umpteen facilities for agro processing clusters such as Krishnagiri that fall under mini food parks in the State, said S. Natarajan, Director, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, here on Monday.

He was speaking at the Mango Buyer-Seller Meet organised jointly under the aegis of the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crop and Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The meet, organised to create awareness on the facilities available under the departments for export oriented crops and the interventions made by the government towards value addition for the crops that fall under the food processing category, witnessed the participation of growers and exporters.

Mr. Natarajan said mini food parks such as Krishangiri had not utilised its potential. There was a mega food park in Tirunelveli and seven mini food parks in the State, of which Krishnagiri was home to one such park.

Major thrust for marketing was already under way for Krishnagiri and Hosur. The International Flower Auction Centre was a case in point, according to the Director. At present, the Centre was awaiting software installation to reflect the international flower auction rates on real-time basis through online trading.

Similarly, the department was marching its way through digital agricultural marketing. This would entail online booking of godowns under the regulating market control, by knowing the storage capacity, usage and requirements of the godown space, Mr. Natarajan said.

Similarly, there were many cold storage facilities underutilised and it was for the growers and exporters to avail themselves of these facilities to add value to their products, the meeting underlined.