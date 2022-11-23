Mangaluru blast | Coimbatore police intensify vigil on lodges and hotels

November 23, 2022 09:08 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - COIMBATORE

Following the blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday, the Coimbatore City and District (Rural) Police have tightened security and increased the vigil on lodges, hotels, and mansions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspected mastermind of the Mangaluru blast, Mohammed Shariq, 24, who was injured in the explosion, stayed at a lodge at Gandhipuram in the city for a brief period in September by faking his identity.

Following this, the police increased the vigil on hotels, lodges, and mansions in Coimbatore and instructed the owners to set up CCTV cameras on their premises. The police also continue to conduct vehicle checks on the district’s border with Kerala and in the city.