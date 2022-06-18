Man ends life in Salem

A 48-year-old jewellery appraiser ended his life after releasing a video on social media on Saturday.

According to the police, S. Mohandas of Pon Nagar committed suicide in his home. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a video in which he claimed that many had gotten money from his wife and had not returned it.

Due to this, he was struggling to pay school fees of his children and claimed three people were the reason for his death and sought action against them. The Suramangalam police registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State‘s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.