Man detained under Goondas Act in Salem
The City Police invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against a 24-year-old youth on Tuesday.
The accused S. Gowtham of Karuppur was involved in robbery and an attempt to murrder cases.
On Tuesday, Commissioner Najmul Hoda served the order on the accused at Salem Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.
