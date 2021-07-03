Mandatory weekly off for police personnel in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

03 July 2021 23:41 IST

Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha has instructed the city police personnel to compulsorily take a day off every week on a rotational basis in an effort to reduce their workplace stress.

The order came to force from July 1 and will be applicable to personnel from Inspectors to Grade-II Constables in all the police stations along with personnel from Armed Reserve and Special Unit under the Tiruppur City Police, she said. The Assistant Commissioners of Police will ensure that the personnel avail their weekly offs in a manner that does not affect the regular proceedings of the police stations concerned.

This initiative is primarily to ensure the physical and mental health of the personnel, Ms. Vanitha told The Hindu on Saturday. While the system of availing weekly offs has been in existence, many police personnel choose to not take these offs to avail the ‘extra time remuneration’, which had led to increased stress levels particularly in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted. “Such increased stress levels will also affect their public behaviour,” the Commissioner of Police said.

