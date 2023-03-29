Mandatory BIS certificate for fibres affects textile manufacturers

March 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The textile industry here has expressed concern over pending BIS certification for overseas manufacturers of viscose staple fibre.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will issue certificate to manufacturers of viscose staple fibre (VSF) who comply with its standards (IS17266: 2019) and the hallmark is mandatory from Wednesday. However, several variants of VSF are imported, industry sources here point out.

Many of the overseas manufacturers who had applied for the certification are yet to get it. Further, those who had placed orders for the fibre and are awaiting shipment will not be able to take delivery when the goods reach India as there is no hall mark. This will hit the textile manufacturers here, they say.

Since the process of BIS certification is yet to be completed for several suppliers, the BIS should expedite the certification process and also implement the Quality Control Order only after all the issues are sorted out, they said.

Further, the BIS certificate will become mandatory for a few polyester items from April 3. Many of these manufacturers have also not got the certificate yet, they pointed out.

The industry fears shortage in availability of the fibres and also costs going up.