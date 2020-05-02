Mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering the district

The district administration has made it mandatory that all persons entering the district would be quarantined for 14-days at 20 centres established across the district here on Saturday.

Since there were no active COVID-19 positive cases in the district, it was moved from red zone to orange zone on April 30. Following this, many people from other districts attempted to enter the district, but were prevented at the inter-district check posts. Only vehicle pass holders were allowed after verification and medical check-up. To prevent people entering the district, the administration has begun quarantining of people from Saturday for which 20 centres were established in schools and colleges. Two engineering colleges in Perundurai block and one school in the city was initially used to accommodate the persons for quarantining as officials said that one centre in each of the 14 blocks would be ready by Sunday.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan told The Hindu that currently 200 people are quarantined at six centres and samples were lifted from them. “They would in quarantine for 14 days and test would be taken and if they test negative twice, they would be sent home”, he added. He said that people entering the district with vehicle pass would also be tested and they would be monitored until they leave the district.