Mandarin ducks seized from exotic birds aviary in Ooty

June 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department seized a pair of mandarin ducks (Aix galericulata) were seized from a private exotic birds aviary near Fern Hill here.

According to officials, the two birds, protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, had come in possession of the aviary through a previous owner. As the owners had claimed ignorance of the birds being a protected species, the Forest Department seized them and placed them under quarantine.

District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham, said further instructions were awaited from the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, after which the birds might be moved to a zoo.

The owners of the aviary had permits to own some of the exotic birds, while they had applied for permits for the others, officials said.

