Man working at Nilgiris SP’s office arrested for sexually harassing colleague 

December 10, 2022 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The 51-year-old has been accused of harassing a woman colleague since 2018; police said procedures have been initiated to suspend and terminate his service

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old man working at the K-section of the office of the district superintendent of police (SP) in the Nilgiris, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman working in the office, on Friday.

Officials said that the K-section staff maintained records of police personnel, where the accused, Mohana Krishnan, a Gudalur resident was working as a superintendent. He is alleged to have been sexually harassing a colleague since 2018. Despite numerous warnings, Mohana Krishnan is alleged to have continued harassing the woman, even going so far as visiting the woman’s house without her permission. Due to the constant harassment, the victim approached the Nilgiris district superintendent of police, Ashish Rawat, with a complaint against Mohana Krishnan, and followed it up with a complaint with the All Woman Police in Udhagamandalam.

A team of police personnel arrested Mohana Krishnan on Friday. He was produced before a judge and lodged in prison. Officials from the Nilgiris district police said that procedures have been initiated to suspend and terminate Mohana Krishnan from service.

