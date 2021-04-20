Man, woman found dead on railway track in Coimbatore

Coimbatore/ Tiruppur

20 April 2021 00:13 IST

A man and a woman were found dead on a railway track on the outskirts of Coimbatore in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that Pravinkumar and Srividya, both aged 31, were hit by the Bengaluru - Kanniyakumari special train near Irugur railway station at 3 a.m.

The two were IT professionals and reportedly in a relationship. They allegedly died by suicide due to losses incurred in stock market, the police added.

Police registered a case and further inquiries are on. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Two Hindu Munnani members arrested

Two members of the Hindu Munnani were arrested on charges of damaging a private bus here on Monday.

The police said that Rahul (19) and Rajendran (20) hurled stones at the bus at L.I.C bus stop on Monday, to condemn the detaining of two Hindu Munnani members who staged a protest against the Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday for demolishing a small temple allegedly built on an encroached land. The Selvapuram police registered a case and remanded the two in judicial custody.

1.25 kg ganja recovered

The police on Monday recovered 1.25 kg ganja from a crematorium on Perumanallur Road in Tiruppur.

The police said that a team conducted a surprise check based on a tip-off and found the contraband that was allegedly stocked up for sales. The Tiruppur North police arrested Saravanakumar (25), Maduraiveeran (23) and Vivekananthan (24) on charges of attempting to sell ganja.

The three were remanded in judicial custody.