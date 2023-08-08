HamberMenu
Man with disability, wife, end their lives in Salem

The couple was found by one of their daughters at their home; the police have registered a case and are investigating

August 08, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple ended their lives near Mettur in Salem district, on the evening of Monday, August 7, 2023.

M. Raja (46), a resident of Kullaveerampatti near Mettur, was disabled casual labourer. . His wife was Saraswathi (40), and the couple have three children, including two daughters. On Monday evening, after school, their younger daughter Anjali (17), came back home and found that the couple had ended their lives.

Shocked, she raised an alarm, and nearby residents arrived there and alerted the Kolathur police. The police sent the two bodies to the Mettur Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police have registered a case in this regard and are looking into the reasons behind the couple’s dying by suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

