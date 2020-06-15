Man with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Coimbatore

15 June 2020 23:07 IST

Three test positive in Coimbatore, 7 new cases in other districts

A 28-year-old man from Coimbatore who was hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and symptoms of COVID-19 died late on Sunday.

Health officials said that the result of a COVID-19 test done for the man was ‘inconclusive’.

As the man suffered from SARI, procedures and precautions followed for the management of dead bodies in the case of COVID-19 were followed for the deceased, they added.

Officials said that the man, hailing from R.G. Pudur, had returned from Chennai and got himself admitted to a private hospital at Chinniayampalayam with symptoms of COVID-19, a few days ago.

He was diagnosed with SARI and was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He was shifted to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Sunday evening where he died. The body was sent to CMCH mortuary.

Restrictions imposed

Officials added that they were awaiting the test result of another sample collected from the man to check whether he had COVID-19. Following the man’s death, containment zone restrictions were imposed at R.G. Pudur area.

Meanwhile, three persons from Coimbatore district -- two women and a man -- and a man hailing from Tiruchi tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday

Two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tiruppur district on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 117.

A 22-year-old woman from Kangeyam, who delivered a baby in Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital on June 10 and who was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital the next day, tested positive. The male child, however, tested negative for COVID-19, Health Department sources said.

The second patient was an 81-year-old man from Udumalpet with travel history to Chennai.

He returned on June 12 and self-reported, following which he was tested and found to be COVID-19 positive, sources said. Both the patients were admitted at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore for treatment.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old pregnant woman from Tiruppur Corporation limits who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday was removed from the tally of Tiruppur district as she contracted the virus at CMCH. She has been cross-notified to Coimbatore district, sources said. The district has only two active cases out of the 117 cases as of Monday.

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris, the district administration said.

According to officials, the two persons, who tested positive on Monday are a 52-year-old woman from Kappachi in Thummanatty, near Udhagamandalam, and a 54-year-old man from Thaimalai in Melur, near Coonoor. On Sunday, it was confirmed that a 22-year-old truck driver from Kulisholar, near Udhagamandalam, had tested positive, bringing the total number of active cases in the Nilgiris to 17. All the three persons are said to have returned to the Nilgiris recently from other districts.

The district administration announced that six places in the Nilgiris – Kulisholai, Kappuchi, Thaimalai, Bharathi Pudur near Bikkatty, Nondimedu and Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam, have been declared as containment zones.

In Salem, three persons, including a woman, tested positive for the disease on Monday. According to health officials, the patients are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.