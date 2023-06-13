Man who trespassed into Coimbatore south MLA’s office found dead on Avinashi Road

June 13, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A youth who trespassed into the office of MLA (Coimbatore South) Vanathi Srinivasan was found dead late on Monday.

Police said the youth, whose identity is yet to confirmed, died after he tried to jump in front of a moving bus on Avinashi Road, around 700 metres from the MLA’s office, and got hit by it from the side. Visuals from surveillance cameras at the legislator’s office showed the youth trespassing into the office at 5.47 p.m. on Monday. After entering the room of the MLA’s office staff, he tried to close the door from the inside. Office assistant N. Vijayan reacted quickly and sent him out. A visual from a camera , covering the office gate, showed Mr. Vijayan pushing the youth down, and the latter walking away.

“...I lodged a complaint with the Race Course police after consulting the MLA,” he said. Around 10 p.m., the Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW East) of the police was alerted to a body found on the side of Avinashi Road. A team, led by TIW inspector M. Velmurugan, rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. “When a visual from a road-facing camera was examined, the youth was seen trying to jump in front of a TNSTC bus, which was heading towards Town Hall, at 6.08 p.m. The crew stopped the bus after hearing a sound, but drove away soon,” said the inspector.

The police said that though many spotted the man, they did not attend to him, thinking he was under the influence of alcohol. Later, some passers-by shifted him to a safer spot, after which the police received information. The Race Course police registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and launched an investigation.

Ms. Srinivasan wanted the investigators to trace the identity of the deceased and his motive. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

