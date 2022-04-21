Man who trespassed into Bharathiar University ladies hostel held

Three weeks after girl students of Bharathiar University staged a protest condemning repeated instances of a miscreant trespassing into the ladies hostels, the Vadavalli police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old youth.

The arrested has been identified as M. Surendar, a native of Pudukottai who had been residing on Mariamman Kovil Street, Kalveerampalayam.

As per preliminary investigation, the youth trespassed into the hostels with the intention to steal cash, mobile phones, laptops and other valuables.

Surendar, a plumber by occupation, confessed to have entered ladies hostels on the university campus four times, said V.V. Thirumal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Perur). The police team zeroed in on Surendar on Thursday after three weeks of efforts.

The police had a visual of the suspect inside one of the hostels. Apart from this, the police conducted a tower dump analysis to find out mobile numbers of outsiders that were active on the campus when trespassings were reported.

The police launched a hunt for the trespasser after girl students of the university staged a mass protest on March 31. The students quit the protest after Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj promised them safety measures and the police assured them of arresting the intruder.