Man who ‘stole’ police vehicle meets with accident

A man, who allegedly stole the car of a traffic police, suffered injuries as the vehicle met with an accident near Uthukuli on Tuesday.

Police sources said that S. Vijay (23) from Tiruvannamalai, who was working as a private car driver here, allegedly entered the sport utility vehicle (SUV) parked near the Tiruppur Corporation headquarters on Mangalam Road at around 1.45 p.m. With the vehicle key still inside the car, he drove off from the spot and headed towards Uthukuli. He was allegedly in an inebriated state, police sources claimed.

As the police were on alert following the vehicle theft, they received information around 30 minutes later that a police vehicle had a head-on collision with a truck at S. Periyapalayam near Uthukuli. The city and district police personnel ascertained that the car’s identity and found that the man was injured inside the overturned car.

He suffered a fracture on his right shoulder and was admitted at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital. The vehicle was also damaged following the accident.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan will initiate action against an armed reserve police constable, who was the driver of the vehicle, after completion of due inquiry, the sources said.