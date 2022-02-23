Man who stole passenger’s bag held at Erode railway junction

A man who stole a passenger’s bag at Karur Railway Station was nabbed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the Erode Railway Junction here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., Nishanth, Sub-inspector, RPF, Erode, received information from Karur station that a male passenger had lost his shoulder bag while in B-2 coach of a train at Karur station. The bag had a laptop, ₹600 and medical documents. CCTV footage from the station showed the accused boarding Train No. 16159 Chennai Egmore – Mangaluru Central Express with the bag.

When the train arrived at Erode junction at 8.30 a.m., an RPF team found the accused in D-2 coach. He was identified as C. Dharmenthirakumar Aggrahari (36) of Uttar Pradesh and was taken to the RPF office. The team found a laptop, cash, document and used clothes in the bag. A case under Section 12 of The Railway Protection Force Act, 1957 was registered and the man was handed over to the Government Railway Police in Karur railway station for further legal action.