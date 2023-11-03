ADVERTISEMENT

Man who phoned in hoax bomb threat at Erode station arrested in A.P.

November 03, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - ERODE

Police said the man was a native of Maharashtra; he was brought to Erode and lodged in prison

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man was arrested in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, for making a hoax bomb threat call to the Erode Railway Junction.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the police control room in Chennai received a call, and the caller reportedly said that bombs had been placed at the Erode Railway Junction.

After two hours of an intense search, nothing was found and the message was revealed to be a hoax.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The location of the mobile phone tower of the caller was traced to Andhra Pradesh, and a special police team left for Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. They nabbed Santhosh Kanji, native of Solapur district in Maharashtra, and currently working in Andhra Pradesh. He was brought to Erode on Wednesday and produced at a court and lodged in prison on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US