Man who phoned in hoax bomb threat at Erode station arrested in A.P.

November 03, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - ERODE

A 52-year-old man was arrested in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, for making a hoax bomb threat call to the Erode Railway Junction.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the police control room in Chennai received a call, and the caller reportedly said that bombs had been placed at the Erode Railway Junction.

After two hours of an intense search, nothing was found and the message was revealed to be a hoax.

The location of the mobile phone tower of the caller was traced to Andhra Pradesh, and a special police team left for Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. They nabbed Santhosh Kanji, native of Solapur district in Maharashtra, and currently working in Andhra Pradesh. He was brought to Erode on Wednesday and produced at a court and lodged in prison on Thursday, November 2, 2023.