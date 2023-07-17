Man who escaped from police nabbed in Hyderabad

July 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Salem

A 41-year-old man, who escaped from police, was nabbed in Hyderabad on Monday.

On June 30, the Salem Annathanapatti police raided various lodges within their limits. On suspicion, they inquired a person and identified him as A. Enoth Andrews (41) of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The police checked his name in criminal records and found that he was convicted of cheating public money in Namakkal district by running an emu farm, and the Coimbatore TANPID Court awarded him 10 years imprisonment on July 12, 2022, and also imposed a fine of ₹68.80 lakh.

The Salem police handed over the accused to Namakkal Economics Offences Wing (EOW) police. While the Namakkal EOW took the accused to Coimbatore TANPID court, he escaped. A case was registered with the Race Course police in Coimbatore.

A special team nabbed the accused in Hyderabad and took him to Coimbatore on Monday. He was remanded in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.