Man who desecrated Periyar statue detained under NSA

Coimbatore city police invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against M. Arun Krishnan, a Bharat Sena functionary, who was arrested for desecrating the statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder and social activist Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, at Sundarpuram here on July 17.

Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan issued the detention order against Krishanan on Tuesday. Krishnan, Coimbatore south district organiser of Bharat Sena, had splashed saffron-coloured liquid on the statue.

He had surrendered at the Podanur police station, claiming responsibility for the act on the same day.