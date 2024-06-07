Man who attempted to steal money from temple hundial in Nadupalayam village beaten to death, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Friday for beating to death a man who had attempted to steal money from the hundial of Mahaliamman Temple at Nadupalayam in Sulur limits during the early hours on Thursday.

The man, identified as A. Samir (28), was beaten to death by K. Kanagaraj (40), P. Duraimurugan (37) and A. Palanivel (51), all belonging to Nadupalayam village, and two others.

The villagers had rushed to the temple as the burglar alarm had blared. Samir had sustained head injuries when he was beaten up with an iron rod.

On information, the Sulur police rushed to the spot and freed Samir from the villagers.

After first-aid treatment at Sulur Government Hospital, Samir was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The Sulur police registered two cases: one against Samir under IPC Sections 380, 457 and 511, and against the five villagers under Section 294 (b) and 324.

After Samir’s death during the early hours on Friday, the police altered the case against the villagers to Section 304 (ii) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The police are on the lookout for the two others, Chandru and Karthivel, also belonging to Nadupalayam.

The police handed over the body of Samir to his family members after postmortem.