Man who attempted to end life dies in Salem

February 07, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

A 55-year-old man, who attempted to end his life at the Collectorate on Monday, died at the Salem Government Hospital due to breathing difficulties on Tuesday.

According to the police, Subramani of Ammapet tried to immolate himself seeking action against his wife in a land dispute. The police poured water over him and prevented his attempt. Soon he was unable to breathe. Following this, the police sent him to the Salem Government Hospital. Police investigation revealed that Subramani, was undergoing treatment for a heart-related disease. After postmortem, the body was handed over to relatives.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

