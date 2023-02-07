HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man who attempted to end life dies in Salem

February 07, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man, who attempted to end his life at the Collectorate on Monday, died at the Salem Government Hospital due to breathing difficulties on Tuesday.

According to the police, Subramani of Ammapet tried to immolate himself seeking action against his wife in a land dispute. The police poured water over him and prevented his attempt. Soon he was unable to breathe. Following this, the police sent him to the Salem Government Hospital. Police investigation revealed that Subramani, was undergoing treatment for a heart-related disease. After postmortem, the body was handed over to relatives.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.