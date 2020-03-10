Man who arrived from Malaysia quarantined in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

10 March 2020 09:37 IST

A 36-year-old man from Thrissur in Kerala, who came to Coimbatore from Malaysia via Tiruchi international airport, was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here after he exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

An official from the Health Department said that samples lifted from the man was sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, for examination. According to the official, the man arrived at Tiruchi on Saturday and came to Coimbatore on Sunday and stayed in a hotel at Gandhipuram.

After having developed fever and cold, he informed the condition to his family members and they advised him to seek immediate treatment. He went to a private hospital from where the medical team asked him to get admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He got himself admitted to CMCH from where samples were lifted and sent to the King Institute. He was shifted to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and quarantined in the special ward on Monday.

Another person who reached Coimbatore from Sharjah was also taken to CMCH after a co-passenger complained that the person was sneezing. He was advised to remain in home quarantine.

Following receipt of information that a visitor from abroad, staying at a city hotel, showed fever symptoms, the Coimbatore Corporation health workers went to the hotel to instruct the management to clean the common area and the room the visitor stayed.

Sources said that the Corporation, by cleaning, had asked the management to disinfect the common area such as reception and the room.

The civic body had also asked all hotels and lodges in the city to alert it on any visitor from abroad, particularly from countries with COVID-19 outbreak. The hotel management should not consider alerting the civic body as an avoidable act but should cooperate. While many hotels cooperated, a few showed reluctance. And, managements of such hotels should realise the public safety involved behind such a direction from the Corporation.

The sources also said that hotels, malls, cinemas, etc. should periodically clean common areas, educate their employees and patrons and cooperate with the civic body.